Kimberly Kessler left Nassau County early Friday morning to begin her life sentence without the possibility of parole for the killing of Joleen Cummings.

The Nassau County Sheriff's office had a cake and ice cream party Friday afternoon, but it wasn't to celebrate a birthday or a retirement.

Sheriff Bill Leeper says it was a 'Incarceration Relocation Celebration' to celebrate the transport of convicted killer Kimberly Kessler from their jail after over three years of causing headaches for correctional staff.

During her trial, jail officials informed the court she’d regularly strip naked and spread feces on the window of her observation cell.

"The costs borne by the taxpayers of Nassau County for her custody since her arrest have been staggering," said Leeper in an email. " A conservative estimate cost for her suicide watch, medical costs, transportation and food amounted to over $215,000."

Leeper says the cake and ice cream were for staff at the Nassau County Jail, who he says "are glad they no longer have to deal with her."

Kessler was convicted in December in the May 2018 disappearance and presumed death of Cummings, a Yulee hairdresser and mother of three, whose body has never been found.

Kessler worked briefly at the Tangles hair salon before Cummings vanished.

On Thursday, in typical fashion, Kessler was removed before her sentencing hearing was fully underway.

She could be heard shouting "Jordan Beard is Joleen Cummings' cousin!" before she reached the courtroom -- and as she was promptly wheeled back out.