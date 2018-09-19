SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says there’s a break in a cold case murder in Sarasota.

Sheriff Tom Knight is scheduled to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to announce new information in the 1999 murder of Deborah Dalzell.

Our news partners at WWSB report detectives found Dalzell’s body on March 29, 1999, at her Sarasota home when she failed to show up for work.

Investigators said she was sexually assaulted and then murdered.

The sheriff's office said a man broke in through the screened patio and entered the home through French doors that were open. Investigators gathered DNA evidence but a suspect has eluded detectives for years.

