Neighbor's home security camera scoping out your yard? It's not criminal.

Woman says her neighbor installed a camera that overlooks her backyard and pool. Lawyer says while it's not immediately criminal, there may be grounds to sue.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A woman in St. Petersburg says her neighbor's home camera is keeping an eye on more than she'd like, and police say there's nothing they can do about it.

Donna Redmon tells 10 Tampa Bay that she and her neighbors have had a combative relationship for months now. She says it started when she caught some of the men on their property peering over her fence while she was using her pool.

She videotaped it happening once, and it started a dispute. Sometime later, she noticed a home surveillance camera had been installed on their home that overlooked her backyard and pool, where she sometimes swims without a swimsuit.

She describes the moment she first saw the camera saying, "It made my stomach turn. I just thought, how long has it been there?"

Redmon believes the camera was installed to upset her, not to keep her neighbor's home safe.

"The fact that the camera doesn't point to the driveway where his car is or either one of his doors," said Redmon.

Unnerved by the placement of the camera, she reached out to St. Petersburg Police. When an officer stopped by her home, they told her exactly what St. Pete PD told 10 Tampa Bay when we asked about this situation-- that because the camera is on the neighbor's property and is capturing something they could see with their naked eye if they were standing on a ladder or their roof, this isn't criminal.

10 Tampa Bay reporter Hannah Dineen knocked on Donna's neighbor's door. While they initially refused to speak, they eventually told her off camera that the camera was not turned on, but we could not verify that.

They also admitted it was intended as retaliation over a previous dispute.

Whether or not this is criminal and violates Florida's statute on video voyeurism "depends on how specifically you read the statute," according to Professor of Law at Florida Gulf Coast University Pamella Seay.

Seay says Florida's statute on video voyeurism is specific to three areas: dwellings, structures, or conveyances, and a backyard would not apply.

However, she argues it could be expanded.

"The statute is also expanded to locations where there is an expectation to privacy. So the definition could be expanded, but only if the State Attorney is willing to make that expansion," said Seay.

Regardless of whether it's criminal, Seay says a homeowner in this situation likely has ground to sue.

"She does have a reasonable expectation to privacy. Suing him to remove it I think would be a successful effort on her part."

Meanwhile, Donna Redmon has already found a solution that was quicker than going to court. She planted three new palm trees over the weekend, blocking the camera's view of her backyard.