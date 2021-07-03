The incident on Nautilus Drive began with a report of a woman damaging a car with a baseball bat She then told police that she strangled her son.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — New London police are investigating have charged a 33-year-old woman with the murder of her 4-year-old son. The investigation began early Sunday morning when police responded to reports of a woman hitting a car with a baseball bat.

New London's mayor, Michael Passero, and Police Chief Peter Reichard both choked up at a press conference Sunday evening. They announced that they had charged 33-year-old Tiffany Farrauto of New London with Murder and Risk of Injury to a Minor. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police say that at 6:27 am, they responded to the parking lot of an apartment complex at 242 Nautilus Drive for the report of a woman damaging a vehicle with a bat. Police made contact with the vehicle owner. The reported suspect had left the scene prior to police arrival, but returned while they were talking with the vehicle owner. The woman, identified as Farrauto, spoke with the officers, and told them, "Just take me away." When asked why they should, she said she had strangled her son, and he was in her apartment.

Police immediately went to her apartment and made entry. They found an unconscious and unresponsive 4-year-old boy. Police say officers instantly began CPR in an attempt to resuscitate the child, while notifying emergency medical personnel. The child was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital by the New London Fire Department. The child was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

On 3/7/21 police responded to a disturbance call, add'l info gathered resulted in police investigating the death of a young child. The State’s Attorney's Office, CSP Major Crime, & OCME office also involved. Our deepest condolences to the family. The investigation remains active. pic.twitter.com/vA3ObNSeRx — New London Police Dept. (@NLPDCT) March 7, 2021

Police say they secured the scene and detectives responded to investigate the incident, along with the New London Judicial District State’s Attorney's Office, the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit-Eastern District, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story; we'll have more online as it becomes available, and a complete report on the FOX61 News at 10 & 11 pm.