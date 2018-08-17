CLEARWATER, Fla. – Defense attorneys for John Jonchuck Jr. will try to convince a Pinellas County judge to allow the defense to have final say over potential jurors.

The Pinellas County Clerk of Court Ken Burke told the Tampa Bay Times that that authority is usually given to the court, and not the defense.

Jonchuck Jr. is accused of throwing his 5-year-old daughter Pheobe off the Dick Misener Bridge just after midnight on Jan. 8, 2015.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

A jury trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 24.

