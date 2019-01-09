Editor's note: The above video aired Aug. 28.

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say there are no major leads still in the hunt for a fugitive couple accused of murder in Arizona.

The manhunt for 56-year-old Blane Barksdale and 59-year-old Susan Barksdale entered its fifth day Saturday. The U.S. Marshals released more photos of the Barksdales shortly before their transport to Arizona and the red truck they were believed to be driving.

The FBI, which is leading the search, and other agencies continue to pore over hundreds of tips.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Susan Barksdale faked a medical emergency while riding in a prison transport van in Utah Monday. The couple overpowered the two guards, tied them up and put them in the back of the van with a third uninvolved prisoner.

Once the group arrived outside of St. Johns, Arizona, the couple switched to a friend's red GMC Sierra pickup.

The Barksdales were being extradited from upstate New York, where they were arrested in May.

