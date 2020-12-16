New police body camera footage released in Ahmaud Arbery case

25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed last February in a sleepy Brunswick subdivision after being chased by three white men.

New police body camera video has been released in a case that has drawn national attention.

First coast News obtained the just-released video, which shows Glynn County Police Officers arriving moments after the shooting.

The video shows police arriving on the scene and checking on Arbery before speaking with the three men now charged in his death.

***Warning: Some of this video is disturbing.

What we see is officers briefly talking to Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael, the father and son who prosecutors say chased Arbery in their truck for several minutes through the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

Greg McMichael can be heard telling police he saw Arbery running through the neighborhood and that he grabbed his gun and asked his son to grab a shotgun to stop Arbery.

Travis McMichael, who was captured on a viral cell phone video shooting Arbery in the chest, tells the police what happened from his perspective.

"This doesn’t look good, I just shot a man, last thing I’d ever want to do with my life," he says.

We also see the third suspect William Roddie Bryan telling police he joined in the pursuit after seeing Arbery and the McMichael's go past his house.