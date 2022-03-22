Parents charged after toddler dies from drug toxicity, police say

They are charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The New Port Richey Police Department says a mother and father have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of their 14-month-old child.

Officers were first called about the dead toddler on Jan. 6.

"The initial investigation did not reveal any obvious signs of trauma, but narcotics and paraphernalia were seized from within the residence," the police department wrote in an email.

In the weeks since, the medical examiner has performed an autopsy. Authorities say that autopsy determined the toddler's death was attributed to combined drug toxicity.

As a result, authorities say they arrested mom Andrea Smarr and dad John Valiquette. The pair is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.