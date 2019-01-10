NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A former technician is accused of inappropriately touching women while administering sleep studies.

Investigators say women claimed Andrew Chickoree, 52, touched them in a "sexual manner."

Chickoree had been employed as a sleep study technician at locations in New Port Richey and Zephyrhills.

As a result, detectives in both cities teamed up to investigate the allegations.

Following their recent investigation, Chickoree was arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of battery.

"It is suspected there may have been additional victims," Lt. Lauren Letona, of the New Port Richey Police Department, wrote in an email.

If you were a recent sleep study patient of Chickoree and think you were touched inappropriately, you are asked to call New Port Richey Police Detective Campbell at 727-232-8902 or Zephyrhills Police Detective Oleson at 813-780-0050.

