New reward offered for information on young mother killed in shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a young mom while she was in a car with her children and their father last month in St. Pete.
A community donor is offering a $2,000 reward, in addition to the $5,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers, for information on who killed K'Mia Simmons.
Police say the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. on March 30 on 22nd Street South at 18th Avenue South. K'Mia Simmons, 21, later died from her wounds.
Simmons' family held a press conference last week asking for the public's help in bringing justice to their daughter.
"I'm begging you all and pleading to please come forward, don't let this go. If you know something, call," Linda Simmons, the mother of K'Mia said. "My daughter was a dedicated mother and didn't deserve this. She used her own body to protect her baby in her arms from the bullets."
Police say the gunfire struck K'Mia, but missed her baby in her arms and her 2-year-old daughter in the back seat.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.
