Video shows man pushing 92-year-old woman onto the ground

After the woman fell, police said she hit her head on a fire hydrant.

NEW YORK — Police in New York are working to track down a man who is seen on camera pushing down a 92-year-old woman.

NYPD released the video which shows the man push the woman as she walks by with a cart. Then she falls and hits her head on a nearby fire hydrant.

The video shows the man turn around to see what happened before he continues walking.

Officers said this happened around 3:30 in the afternoon last Friday in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of Manhattan.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital and is stable.

NYPD is asking anyone with information to call NYPD Crimestoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

