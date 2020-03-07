NYPD: Man accused of slashing 2-year-old in the face

The attack caused the toddler to need stitches, according to the NYPD.

MANHATTAN, New York — Two days after an attack, a New York man is behind bars and accused of slashing a 2-year-old in the face with a "sharp object."

The New York City Police Department released a video of Anthony Gonzalez on Thursday showing him dressed in a white shirt and gray shorts taking off down W 110 St. in Manhattan after the incident.

Detectives located Gonzalez and took him into custody Friday afternoon for felony assault.

Dermont Shea, Commissioner of the City of New York, commended the detectives for their work.

"Thanks to the hard work & dedication of @NYPDDetectives, who’re relentless in their investigations, the suspect wanted for this horrific crime against a defenseless child has been charged with felony assault. As always, outstanding work by the men & women of the NYPD," he wrote on Twitter.

WBBM-TV spoke with the 2-year-old's father who said the boy was being pushed in a stroller by his nanny when Gonzalez walked up to them and sliced him above the eye.

“My wife is horrified. My son is very nervous. Both under stress. Our nanny took the day off today because she has panic attacks. Not so good,” the boy’s father told the outlet.

According to the family, nothing was said to the nanny before the attack, making them believe it was a random act.

“I think it’s a random attack. I think we just got very unlucky,” the father said to WBBM-TV.

