Baby Evelyn Boswell's mother charged with felony murder, child abuse and child neglect

On July 31, the prosecution told the judge they had another matter regarding Megan Boswell that would be brought to a grand jury, which met August 19.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Megan Boswell, the mother of baby Evelyn Mae Boswell, was given two felony murder charges Wednesday, officials said. She was given aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect charges, according to officials.

She was also charged with 12 counts of false reporting, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and failure to report a death under suspicious circumstances, officials said. In total, Megan Boswell faces 19 counts.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office held a news conference at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the latest development in the investigation into the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

On July 31, the prosecution told the judge they had another matter regarding Megan Boswell that would be brought to a grand jury, which met August 19.

The hearing for the mother was delayed until Aug. 28 on July 31.

"This case is another example of excellent collaborative efforts of police departments across Tennessee," TBI Director David Rausch said.

Right now, she's charged with multiple counts of false reporting. Investigators said she gave conflicting information during the search for her missing daughter after she had been reporting missing in February 2020 and the TBI issued an AMBER Alert. The TBI said the child had last been seen in December 2019, long before she had been reported missing.

Evelyn's remains were later found in March on a Blountville property belonging to a family member.

Here is a timeline of the case:

February 18, 2020

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office received a referral from the State of Tennessee Department of Children Services

Referral said certain family members had not seen Evelyn in approximately two months

The referral came after Evelyn's grandfather, Tommy Boswell, Sr., reported his granddaughter missing

At this time, Evelyn was last seen by family members on December 26

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office immediately launched an investigation after receiving the report

February 19, 2020

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an AMBER Alert for Evelyn Boswell at around 8 p.m.

February 21, 2020

A gray 2007 BMW, with Tennessee license plate 3M9-6W9, is believed to be carrying suspects linked to the case

Evelyn's grandmother Angela Boswell was arrested with boyfriend William McCloud in Wilkes County, North Carolina after being found in the gray BMW

Both McCloud and Angela Boswell were charged with and arrested for theft of property

Angela's court date is set for March 4

Evelyn's mother, 18-year-old Megan Boswell, went on camera for the first time, claiming she knew who had the toddler. She later claimed it was Angela Boswell

At this time, Megan also said in an interview with WCYB that she was pregnant again

February 25, 2020

Megan Boswell was arrested and charged with one account of false reporting. Her bond is set at $25,000

Her court date is set for March 2

The Tennessee Department of Children's Services announced its own investigation involving Evelyn

February 26, 2020

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Megan is not actually pregnant

The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office searched a pond in Wilkes County, North Carolina

The search was inconclusive

February 28, 2020

The TBI searched Lakeshore RV trailer park in Blountville, TN, near Boone Lake

Over 700 tips related to the case have been submitted to the TBI

March 2, 2020

A judge denies Megan Boswell's request to reduce her $25,000 bond. She is appointed an attorney in Bristol and has a new court date set for May 8

March 4, 2020

Grandmother Angela Boswell and her boyfriend William McCloud appear in court for the theft charges. Both have bonded out of jail

Angela Boswell is given a March 24 court date, the state asks for more time to bring in witnesses from North Carolina in McCloud's case

March 6, 2020

The TBI announces it found remains believed to be of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell in Blountville on a property belonging to a family member of Megan Boswell

An autopsy begins to confirm the identity of the body and circumstances of death

March 9, 2020

A judge raises mother Megan Boswell's bond to $150,000 after attorneys said she could be a flight risk

The TBI said the child's remains were found in an outbuilding on the property with diapers and toys around the body, wearing the same clothes Evelyn was wearing when she was reported missing

March 11, 2020

The Sullivan County DA announces autopsy results will be sealed due to large public interest in the case

The TBI confirms the remains found Friday to be Evelyn Boswell

May 6, 2020

Investigators identify a person of interest in the case, but do not publicly identify who that is

May 20, 2020

Megan Boswell is charged with ten additional counts of false reporting, with a grand jury saying she lied multiple times to detectives and TBI agents about the child's whereabouts

May 27, 2020

Megan Boswell appears before a judge via video, who declines to lower her bond

July 31, 2020

Megan Boswell has her hearing date rescheduled for August 28 at 9 a.m.

Prosecutors confirm they would bring "another matter" regarding Megan Boswell to a grand jury on August 19