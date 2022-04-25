NFL receiver Byron Pringle arrested in Pasco County for reckless driving

The Tampa native was charged with reckless driving after troopers say he was doing donuts in his car with a child in the back seat.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Pasco County after troopers say he was doing donuts on State Road 56.

It happened around 6 p.m. when a trooper spotted a large cloud of smoke in the area of the median between the eastbound and westbound lanes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The trooper says they heard the sound of squealing tires and smelled burnt rubber as they saw an orange Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat emerge from the smoke, which was reducing "visibility to nearly zero" for traffic in the westbound lanes.

The trooper also reported seeing tire marks on the road consistent with the car doing "a donut."

That's when the car drove off and turned onto Driscoll Drive, according to FHP. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as 28-year-old Byron Pringle.

According to the report, there was another adult in the passenger seat as well as a boy in the back seat of the car.

Pringle was arrested and charged with reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. FHP says Pringle's license was suspended earlier this year after he failed to pay a traffic fine.