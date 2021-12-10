DOJ: Ex-NFL player from St. Pete sentenced to 3 years in prison for COVID relief fraud

Prosecutors say Joshua J. Bellamy received a loan of $1,246,565 and spent it on personal items.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A former NFL wide receiver will be spending the next three years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining over $1 million from federal COVID relief funds, the Department of Justice says.

Joshua J. Bellamy, 32, of St. Petersburg, originally pleaded guilty in June, according to the DOJ. Prosecutors say Bellamy was able to get his hands on a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan of $1,246,565 for his company, Drip Entertainment LLC.

However, the DOJ says Bellamy admitted he used the money on personal items like jewelry and his stay at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Bellamy also told prosecutors he pursued another loan for his family and "close associates."

Bellamy spent eight seasons in the NFL. He played for teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears and New York Jets.