Man accused of slamming woman's face into wall charged with homicide

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota man is facing a homicide charge after deputies say a woman died after he slammed her head into a wall during an argument.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says Nicklaus Williams was already in jail when he was charged with homicide.

It started on May 6, when deputies say they got a call from a neighbor about a loud fight where Williams was yelling and throwing furniture and appliances.

When deputies got to the scene they say a woman let them know she was in a fight with Willams where he broke a bunch of things inside their apartment. She says Williams had left the home after the fight and that there was not a crime there.

Two hours later the woman called 911 to say Williams was back at the apartment and had slammed her head into a wall, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office says they found the woman down the street from the apartment with a large hematoma above her eye. She was treated for her injures but refused to go to the hospital, according to investigators.

Deputies say they found Williams the next day and took him into custody. He was charged with felony battery, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest without violence.

A week after all of this happened, the sheriff's office says the woman was admitted to the hospital for complications related to her head injury.

She died on May 29, according to the sheriff's office.

According to both hospital staff and the Medical Examiner’s Office, her head injury ultimately caused her death, deputies said.

On Wednesday, detectives charged Williams with homicide.

10 Tampa Bay Cares: If you are experiencing domestic violence, there is help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Local resources include the Spring of Tampa Bay, which has a 24/7 crisis hotline: 813-247-7233.