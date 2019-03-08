TAMPA, Fla. — After deliberating for nearly 12 hours, the jury reached a decision of guilty in the Nicole Nachtman murder trial.

After two weeks of jury selection and testimony, Nachtman was convicted of two first-degree, premeditated murder charges.

She expressed little emotion as the verdict was announced.

Right after the verdict was read, the judge sentenced her to two life sentences in prison to be served concurrently

Nachtman was accused of shooting and killing her mother and stepfather, Myriam and Robert Dienes. Law enforcement said they were both found dead from gunshot wounds in their Carrollwood home on Aug. 20, 2015.

The prosecution and defense teams delivered their closing arguments in front of the jury and the jury was sent for lunch and deliberation a little before 1 p.m. The verdict came almost exactly 12 hours later.

The jury sent a written request for an official mental health diagnosis of Nachtman or a possible DSM-5 detailing the diagnosis.

The judge wrote the statement back for the jury, "The DSM-5 was not introduced into evidence, you should rely on your memory of the testimony regarding mental health diagnoses.”

About midnight, the prosecution expressed concern the jurors were getting tired. The judge, however, responded he was going to let the jury deliberate until they told him they were through.

