PARKLAND, Fla. — A trial date has finally been set for Nikolas Cruz, the man accused of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

South Florida-based AP reporter Curt Anderson said the trial will begin Jan. 27, 2020. The date was also confirmed by WSVN in Miami.

The trial will begin with jury selection.

Cruz is facing the death penalty for the Valentine's Day shooting that killed 17 people and injured 17 others. He faces 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

