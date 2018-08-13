PALMETTO, Fla. – Manatee County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the person or people responsible for shooting at two homes late Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office said no one was injured in the shootings on 9th Avenue Drive East near 26th Street East. Investigators said people were inside of the homes during the shootings.

The suspects left the scene in a white four-door vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (941)947-3011 or 1(866)634-8477.

