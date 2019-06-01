RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A third Raleigh man is facing child prostitution and trafficking charges after police say a 14-year-old was held in "sexual servitude" and prostituted out.

Tavian Lamar Crawford, 33, is charged with human trafficking child victim, sexual servitude child victim and promote prostitution - profits, according to Raleigh police.

The incident took place on Dec. 23, 2018, arrest records show. Crawford was arrested on Tuesday.

Crawford is the third suspect arrested in the case.

Kevin Harold Rudolph, 23, of New Bern Avenue, was arrested Jan. 4 at an apartment in Raleigh.

Marcus Antwan Gambrell, 27, of N. Fisher Street, was arrested on Jan. 8.

Rudolph and Gambrell are both facing the same charges and are both being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

Crawford is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $2 million secured bond, records show.