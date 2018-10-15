BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A North Carolina woman is accused of throwing her baby on the ground after being a denied a beer.

Our CBS affiliate CBS17 reports Burlington police said the 1-year-old child didn't have any permanent injuries after being thrown on the ground.

Police told CBS17 that Kyesha Sherell Willis, 29, went to a neighbor's house on Saturday and demanded a beer. When she couldn't get one, she became angry and threw her son to the ground, police say.

Willis also assaulted the neighbor, according to investigators.

The Greensboro News & Record reports Willis faces charges of assault on a child under the age of 12 and simple assault. Police say she was also charged with resist, delay and obstruct.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, the child was put in the grandmother's custody.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP