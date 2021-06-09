Views from Air 11 showed several emergency vehicles at the scene, but police stressed it was not an active shooter situation.

HOUSTON — A student suffered a minor injury to their hand after shots were fired on the campus of Houston ISD's North Forest High School, police said.

Note: the video in this story is a raw press conference with HISD police

The investigation is still underway, and no charges or arrests have been announced, although one person has been detained.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department, who assisted in the response. Police were quick to stress the incident was not an active shooter situation.

HISD Police Chief Pedro Lopez Jr. stated, according to witnesses, the shooting appeared to involve two vehicles that were in the southwest corner parking lot at the school.

A stray bullet grazed a student's hand, Lopez said. The student was treated at the scene and released.

Chief Lopez said the shooting was reported just minutes after a graduation practice for the students had wrapped up. Students were released, and minutes later a campus officer was called to the front of the school's property. They found the wounded student and immediately called for more officers, including support from the Houston Police Department.

Views from Air 11 showed several police cars and an ambulance near the main driveway at the school:

Police were told shots were fired in the parking lot, and a gray Ford truck and a maroon Chrysler sped away. Gunfire continued in the roadway, however.

Police later found a similar truck with bullet holes in a neighborhood not far away. One person in the truck was detained, but police did not call them a suspect. They said the person was 18 years old but did not say if they were a student.

They said it's not yet clear who was firing the shots — and if it was someone in the pickup or the Chrysler. Police found several bullet casings in the parking lot.

Chief Lopez declined to give an age for the student who was hurt. He made it clear that student was not involved in the shooting itself and was an innocent bystander.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The school is located on Mesa Drive on the city's northeast side. June 11th marks the last day of school for students in HISD. The last day for teachers is June 14th.