x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

North Miami Beach police: 3-year-old stabbed to death; mother taken into custody

The mother was arrested and named the suspect in the killing, according to police.
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com
police handcuffs on the street / dramatic lighting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — North Miami Beach police arrested a mother they say stabbed her child to death early Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, the police department explained it is investigating a homicide involving a young child. The mother was taken into custody and named the suspect in the killing, according to police.

The agency later confirmed that the child was 3 years old and was stabbed to death by her mother, the person who called 911.

Related Articles

The mother is still in police custody, and no other information has been released at this time.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Police: 2 people shot near Lakeland apartment complex, search for shooter underway

Before You Leave, Check This Out