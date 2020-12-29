Police say they have a message: “Don’t bring these deadly drugs to our City."

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port police say a woman died of a drug overdose, and they have arrested a man they believe sold the drugs to her.

Officers had been investigating the woman's drug-related death since June 2019. An autopsy and toxicology report showed she died from an overdose of diazepam, hydromorphone, and cocaine.

On Tuesday, authorities announced 47-year-old Michael Stankus had been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with her death.

Stankus and the woman had exchanged messages to buy and sell drugs right before the woman died, according to law enforcement

“If you sell drugs in North Port and someone dies as a result of overdosing on those drugs, we will do everything within the law to hold you responsible,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison wrote in a statement. “Don’t bring these deadly drugs to our City which heighten the risk to those vulnerable to addiction.”

Stankus is also accused of selling Fentanyl to an undercover detective, which led to charges related to the sale of a controlled substance. He is being held in the Sarasota County Jail.

