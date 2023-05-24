North Port police: Daycare director, worker arrested in connection to concerns of child abuse

Both the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Florida Department of Health are continuing to look into the center.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department arrested two women in connection to concerns of child abuse at a daycare center.

Police earlier this month received a report from a concerned parent that their child had "visible marks and bruises" after coming home from the Building Blocks Children’s Center, located at 2555 Toledo Blade Blvd., according to a police department news release.

Since receiving the initial report, officials say detectives have been conducting multiple interviews while also gathering evidence.

"NPPD has been working alongside child protection experts, the Florida Department of Children and Families, and the Florida Department of Health," the department said in the release.

The investigation led to the arrest of 51-year-old Evelyn Jennings and 60-year-old Cindy Desrosiers. The two were charged with felonies, with Jennings facing one count of abuse without great tharm and Desrosiers facing three counts of failure to report suspected child abuse as a mandatory reporter.

According to the agency, Jennings abused a 3-year-old child by intentionally inflicting physical injury on them while also grabbing him by his arms and legs – resulting in physical injury.

Police explain other accusations against Jennings have surfaced, including other previous allegations similar to this incident. She has reportedly been fired from multiple other daycare facilities.

Even with witnesses coming forward and the center's leadership being told of the incident, the agency says Jennings wasn't reprimanded and nothing was documented or reported to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Desrosiers, who is the director of the daycare facility, was told of the ongoing allegations of child abuse by both staff and parents, according to the release. The director never reported the incidents, and she reportedly even stopped another teacher from reporting them.

“While we take all crimes seriously, one of the greatest responsibilities we have in law enforcement is helping those who cannot speak out for themselves,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison wrote in a statement. “If you hurt a child in North Port, you can count on hearing from us."

The agency reminds the community that any adult professional who works with children is a mandated reporter, which means that they are legally responsible for reporting suspected or disclosed abuse.

"NPPD commends all the parents who have taken part in this investigation and provided information and evidence surrounding the abuse," the department wrote in the release.

There is an ongoing investigation into the incident. Both DCF and the Florida Department of Health are continuing to look into the center.

Anyone with additional information can contact NPPD’s tip line at 941-429-7382.