A woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after a homicide in North Port.

Officers were sent to a home off Tamiami Trail around 4:30 a.m. Friday after a 911 call, reporting a woman was unconscious.

They found Erica White, 41, dead. She had multiple lacerations on her body.

Her live-in boyfriend, Jason Doty, 43, of North Port has been charged with second-degree murder.

In an unrelated case, he was charged with sexual battery, distributing obscene material to a minor and multiple counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.

Investigators described the homicide as an isolated incident and believe it was the result of a domestic dispute.

