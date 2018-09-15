A North Port man is facing a second-degree murder charge after allegedly killing a neighbor with whom he had been having trouble, police said.

John Adam Krug Jr., 65, was arrested Friday.

North Port police were called to a home in the 3500 block of Erie Court about 10:10 a.m. after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Carl Stacy Berryman, 62, lying in the driveway. Medics declared him dead at the scene.

Krug's gun was next to the body.

Krug and his wife were taken in for questioning. They said Berryman shot a neighbor's home, and then the Krugs' home 25 times recently.

WWSB reported Berryman was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief on Sept. 7.

A no-contact order was issued to keep Berryman away from the Krugs.

