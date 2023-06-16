North Port police looking for man accused of robbing gas station

Police say the robbery happened a little after 10 p.m. at the Marathon Gas Station near the intersection of Tamiami Trail and South Biscayne Drive.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port police are currently looking for a man they say robbed a gas station with what appeared to be a handgun in his pocket Thursday night, according to a news release.

Police say the robbery happened a little after 10 p.m. at the Marathon Gas Station near the intersection of Tamiami Trail and South Biscayne Drive.

The suspected robber entered the store wearing all black with a black face mask and gloves. Police say he demanded money and threatened the employees. He received an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot, police say.

Armed Robbery Investigation. pic.twitter.com/OSKDegxWVA — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) June 16, 2023

The man is described to be approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall to 5 feet, 11 inches tall.