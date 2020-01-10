North Port police investigate deadly shooting

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 8400 block of Chesapeake Ave.
Police say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding a shooting that turned into a homicide investigation when a woman was found dead at the scene.
Someone who could potentially be responsible for the shooting is in police custody, according to a release. Officers say the incident is not random and there is no threat to the community.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
