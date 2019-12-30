NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police say a 28-year-old man who sexually abused a 72-year-old has been caught in West Virginia.

Investigators say the sexual assault happened in early December along US-41 in North Port.

Robert Junior McKenzie has since been booked into the West Virginia Eastern Regional Jail, where he is facing charges for drug possession, giving false information to law enforcement, conspiracy and carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

He'll eventually be returned to Sarasota to face the Florida charges, which include sexual battery and battery on someone 65 years old or older.

"We would like to thank all of the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies who have helped so far in this case," North Port police wrote in a statement. "Including the rush of DNA evidence by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...We hope this arrest will help lead to some closure and justice for our victim."

