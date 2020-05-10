Walmart employee arrested, accused of taking photos up women's clothing

The incidents happened at the store between August and September, according to police.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A Walmart maintenance worker has been arrested and accused of taking photos up unsuspecting women's clothing at his store in North Port.

The North Port Police Department said 54-year-old Joey Kauffman was arrested this past weekend after a victim came forward and said he'd used a cell phone to take pictures of underneath her dress. According to an arrest report, she made Walmart management aware of what happened, and store leadership confronted Kauffman but did not immediately find any images of that victim on his phone.

Police say they later interviewed Kauffman at his home, where they say he agreed to sign a consent form allowing them to search the device.

"Our digital forensic team was able to extract multiple images involving more than a dozen unsuspecting adult females from Kauffman's cell phone," the police department said.

Investigators say they determined the incidents had happened at the Walmart store at 17000 Tamiami Trail between August and September.

Kauffman was charged with video voyeurism. More charges could come when victims are identified, according to law enforcement.

If you have any information that could help authorities investigate the case, you are asked to call Officer Shannon Fotuno at 941-467-0281 or email sfortuno@northportpd.com.

What other people are reading right now: