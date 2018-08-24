Police say a woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after a homicide in North Port.

Officers were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. Friday to a home off Tamiami Trail -- roughly a half mile west of the library -- when someone called 911 to report a woman was unconscious.

They found Erica White, 41, dead.

Detectives have one person in custody, but they have not said who.

Investigators described the homicide as an isolated incident and believe it was the result of a domestic dispute.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP