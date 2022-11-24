North Redington Shores man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire, fraud schemes

The DOJ said records show the man used sham charitable entities, including "Love & Bliss, Inc." to engage in multiple frauds.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 24-year-old Pinellas County man pleaded guilty in two cases against him, the Department of Justice announced this week.

Alexander Lesczcynski pleaded guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering in one case, according to the DOJ. In a second case, Lesczcynski pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire and obstruction of justice.

The DOJ said Lesczcynski used sham charitable entities, including "Love & Bliss, Inc." to engage in multiple frauds, records show.

"The schemes included fraudulently applying for and receiving two Payroll Protection Plan ("PPP") loans totaling approximately $195,910, and engaging in a check-kiting scheme and attempting to deposit $2.7 million of worthless checks into the Love & Bliss, Inc. business account," the DOJ said in a statement.

Records show the 24-year-old laundered the proceeds of the PPP and check-kiting, a form of check fraud, schemes in multiple accounts to hide the money from the U.S. and forestall its recovery. However, the U.S. was able to seize $337,000 from an account controlled by Lesczcynski.

"When he discovered that the money had been frozen, he attempted to have it released by producing a fabricated pardon purportedly signed by former President Donald Trump," the DOJ explained.

In another fraud scheme, Lesczcynski filed fraudulent warranty deeds, the DOJ says, falsely claiming to deed to himself and his businesses 10 properties around the U.S. valued at more than $300 million. The DOJ said when property owners and attorneys tried to correct the fake deeds, "Lesczcynski responded by sending harassing and threatening letters, emails, and faxes." There were apparently two victims of his deed scheme.

A grand jury charged Leszczynski with several crimes related to the fraud scheme described in April 2022.

In August 2022, the FBI became aware that while Lesczcynski was serving time in the Pinellas County Jail, he sought out a hitman to kill the two victims of the scheme, the DOJ reports.

"Leszczynski reported to a confidential informant that he had $45,000 hidden at his residence available to pay someone to kill the victims," according to authorities.

The next month Leszczynski would negotiate a price, settling on paying $30,000 and "repeatedly ensured the undercover agent that he wanted" the two victims dead, the DOJ says.