PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — "Now we are having fun."

According to an arrest affidavit, that's what a Pinellas Park woman accused of driving drunk, hitting seven vehicles in a parking lot and crashing into a building allegedly said after she hit a police officer with a beer.

Tammy Lyn Slocumb, 51, was arrested Tuesday night.

According to the affidavit, she was driving in a parking lot, where she struck seven vehicles. She drove away from the scene, eventually crashing into a building in the Whetstone Apartments on 49th Street N. near 84th Terrace, police said.

When an officer arrived, he said she picked up an open Bud Light can from the car and threw it at him, hitting him in the chest.

He said she laughed and said, "Now we are having fun."

She was charged with eight counts of DUI with property damage, seven counts of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and one count each of battery on a law enforcement officer and leaving the scene of a crash with injury.

She remains in the Pinellas County Jail with bail set at $15,000.

