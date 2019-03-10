ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A health care worker was arrested Wednesday after he was seen having inappropriate contact with a woman who has the mental capacity of a child at a St. Petersburg rehab and nursing facility, according to an arrest report.

Fredrick Kirberg, 59, who is a licensed practical nurse, according to records, was charged with lewd battery of an elderly or disabled person.

A staff member at the facility saw the victim performing a sexual act on Kirberg and police were contacted, according to an arrest report.

Police say Kirberg was caring for the woman for three years and knew she had been diagnosed with severe dementia with the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.

When police asked about what happened, Kirberg admitted to the conduct, according to law enforcement.

Police have not released the location of where the incident took place, citing privacy law.

Kirberg remains in the Pinellas County jail on $10,000 bond.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter