PINECREST, Fla. — A South Florida nursing assistant is facing grand theft and elderly financial exploitation charges after reportedly using a couple's credit card to rack up more than $100,000 in charges.

Miami-Dade police arrested Odalis Lopez, 56, Friday, WSVN reported. The news outlet reported Micha Herman said the nursing assistant targeted his grandparents, Rella and Leonard Herman.

Herman said the couple is in their 90s and his grandmother is a Holocaust survivor. He said, "they have been stripped of everything."

According to an arrest warrant from Aug. 2, Lopez is charged with grand theft and elderly exploitation over $50,000.

Herman said the family noticed wild spending on the couple's credit card statement, including transactions at Publix totaling more than $116,000.

WSVN said Lopez has since bonded out of jail and is set to appear in court Sept. 3.

The Herman family set up a GoFundMe page to help the elderly couple.

On the page, Micha Herman said, "the caretaker...began making exorbitant fraudulent charges with Rella's credit cards...effectively stripping her of retirement funds, much of which came from Holocaust reparation checks from the German government."

