CLEARWATER, Fla. — A certified nursing assistant has admitted to sexually assaulting two elderly women in his care, according to Clearwater police.
On Monday, Falo Kane, 32, admitted to law enforcement that he assaulted a woman twice in 2016 and another woman twice this year.
Police said one of the women is 80 years old. The other woman is a stroke patient with disabilities.
Kane is being held in the Pinellas County Jail on $320,000 bond.
