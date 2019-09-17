CLEARWATER, Fla. — A certified nursing assistant has admitted to sexually assaulting two elderly women in his care, according to Clearwater police.

On Monday, Falo Kane, 32, admitted to law enforcement that he assaulted a woman twice in 2016 and another woman twice this year.

Police said one of the women is 80 years old. The other woman is a stroke patient with disabilities.

Kane is being held in the Pinellas County Jail on $320,000 bond.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter