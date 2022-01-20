Accused killer arrested in New York, Sarasota deputies say

The arrest stemmed from a deadly shooting in late December.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — An accused killer was arrested Thursday in upstate New York and charged in connection with a Sarasota County murder.

Nyquan Priester, 20, was charged with second-degree murder for a deadly shooting that happened just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 29 in Ackerman Park.

Police say a group of 40-50 people were gathered there when shots rang out from the back seat of a car in the parking lot. One man was shot in the back.

Detectives say they later determined Priester was in the car with Kalvion Turner, who is also 20. Turner turned himself in earlier this month.

"During an interview, Turner admitted to being in the car at the time of the shooting but denied firing the gun," the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release. "The driver of the Hyundai later identified Priester as the shooter."

According to an arrest warrant, the driver told deputies Priester had expressed violent thoughts before the murder.

"I'm fixin' to air this b---- out. I'm fixin' to shoot at people," the driver told deputies Priester said beforehand, according to the warrant.

Deputies had been searching for Priester. He was eventually found near Utica, New York, and charged with second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of any person.

Priester will be extradited back to Sarasota County.