Deputies: Ocala man decapitated elderly woman, set home on fire, ran around daycare naked

OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala man is facing murder and arson charges after deputies say he killed an elderly woman before cutting off her limbs and setting her house on fire.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says, on March 26, deputies were dispatched to check on a person who lived in a home near Southwest 103rd Street Road and Southwest 75th Terrace in Ocala. When law enforcement arrived, authorities say they discovered the house had been set on fire.

Once the fire was put out, deputies found the body of 77-year-old Alice Trench inside. She had been decapitated, and her left arm had been removed, the sheriff's office says. Authorities believed the fire was set in order to dispose of her body.

Not too far away, Nicholas Trench, 31, who the sheriff's office says lived with Alice, had been arrested for running around a daycare nude, according to law enforcement. When interviewed by detectives, they say Nicholas could not remember anything prior to his arrest.

A search warrant revealed that cutting tools were left near Alice's body, and her severed body parts were placed in a laundry basket, according to detectives. Home surveillance footage also showed Nicholas grabbing a handsaw from the garage and disposing of bloody clothes in a garbage bag, according to investigators.

The sheriff's office says Nicholas was also caught on camera starting a fire in a container outside the home before bringing it inside.

The Florida State Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire was intentionally set inside the house, while the Medical Examiner's Office determined Alice's cause of death was strangulation and suffocation.

Detectives say they determined Nicholas was the only person home when Alice was murdered. He now faces a second-degree murder charge, as well as charges of first-degree arson and abuse of a dead body.

The sheriff's office says Nicholas was already in custody for indecent exposure and violating probation. He is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.

