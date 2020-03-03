OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Oconee County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash with multiple fatalities Tuesday afternoon.

The crash site is off Elder Road. Deputies said in a Facebook post, there were "secondary explosions" from the crash.

"We found what appeared to be a small aircraft that was fully involved in flames," said James Hale, of the sheriff's office. They were notified about the crash after witnesses called saying they believe a plane went down around 4:30 p.m.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, it was a Piper PA-46 crashed 10 miles southwest of Athens.

"The only injuries that we know of in this incident, that we have, are the persons on the plane," Hale said. "We believe it's three people at this time."

Hale said crews tried rescue attempts.

"But because of the damage and because of the fire, unfortunately, they were unsuccessful," he said.

Officials with the FAA said air traffic controllers lost contact with the aircraft while it was over Oconee County.

"There are several homes nearby, " Hale said. "We don't think that any of those homes were struck by any of the debris."

The main part of the debris field is in a wooded area about a quarter-mile from the main road.

"And it's probably about 500 or 600 yards from the nearest residence," Hale added.

The FAA said the plane was coming from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina and headed to the Tuscaloosa National Airport in Alabama.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident and that the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

The sheriff's office will secure the crash site until the FAA arrives.

