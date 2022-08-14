Off-duty Hillsborough County detention deputy accused of paying for sex with minor

Marvin Vasquez, 24, is reportedly being charged with human trafficking.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was arrested on Saturday after detectives say he attempted to pay for sex with an underaged person.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that Marvin Vasquez, 24, was arrested by the St. Petersburg Police Department and is now facing charges of human trafficking and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

"I am extremely disappointed that an individual who took an oath to serve and protect is now facing charges related to such egregious behavior," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "I remain committed to eradicating this vial act from our community. It will not be tolerated by anyone, and certainly not a sworn officer of the law."