DUNEDIN, Fla. - Pinellas County sheriff's deputies arrested an off-duty Largo firefighter early Saturday morning for driving under the influence.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies found Michael Cruz asleep behind the wheel of a 2013 Dodge Dart around 4:05 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Main Street and Bass Boulevard in Dunedin.

Cruz, 26, is charged with driving under the influence.

Deputies saw the Dart stopped at the intersection and noticed the brake lights were on despite a green light. The car remained in place when deputies activated their emergency lights.

The sheriff's office said Cruz was asleep, with his foot on the brake and the car was in drive.

No one else was in the car with Cruz, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies knocked on the window several times before Cruz responded. Cruz showed several signs of impairment, including bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol coming from his mouth.

The sheriff's office said Cruz "performed poorly" on field sobriety tests. He also submitted a breath sample. Deputies arrested Cruz shortly after and took him to the Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

