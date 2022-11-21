Reports: Off-duty Florida police officer accused of driving drunk in cruiser

The officer was identified as Leopold Louis, 42, and he has been relieved from work with pay, CBS Miami reports.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A police officer from Miami-Dade was arrested in Hollywood after he was allegedly found drunk driving in a marked cruiser on Sunday, multiple reports say.

The officer was identified as Leopold Louis, 42, and he has been relieved from work with pay, CBS Miami explains.

Louis was reportedly off duty when he was arrested.

The 42-year-old was taken into custody by officers in Hollywood and is facing several charges, including driving under the influence and driving under the influence with damage to property or a person, WSVN reports.

"This officer placed the public in danger in the same vehicle that the community has entrusted as a symbol of protection," Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said in a statement retrieved by CBS Miami. "I will not tolerate any representative of the Miami-Dade Police Department to jeopardize the community's trust."