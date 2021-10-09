The officer was with the Alamo Police Department in Wheeler County, about two-and-a-half-hours southeast of Atlanta and a little more than 20 miles west of Vidalia.

WHEELER COUNTY, Ga. — The Central Georgia Police Officer who was shot and killed Friday night has been identified as Officer Dylan Harrison, according to a Facebook post by Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson.

"Our sincerest thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of who was killed in the line of duty last night in Alamo," the post said.

The officer was with the Alamo Police Department in Wheeler County, about two-and-a-half-hours southeast of Atlanta and a little more than 20 miles west of Vidalia.

"The GBI is investigating the death of an Alamo Police Officer who was shot & killed overnight in Wheeler County. We’ll provide additional details as we get them," the GBI tweeted.

There were no immediate additional details in the shooting.