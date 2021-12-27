An officer was among those shot and is in the hospital undergoing surgery, according to Lakewood Police.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Four people were killed and at least three others, including a Lakewood Police Officer, were wounded in a shooting spree throughout Denver and Lakewood on Monday evening.

The suspect involved in the shooting was also shot and killed near the Belmar shopping center, according to John Romero with Lakewood Police. Denver and Lakewood police said they believe that same suspect was involved in all of the shootings and that there is no further danger to the public.

Officials said they believe the shooting spree started in Denver just after 5 p.m.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said there were a total of four shooting scenes in the the city of Denver:

East First Avenue and North Broadway. Three people were shot. Two women were killed and a man was injured.

East 12th Avenue and North Williams Street. One man was shot and killed.

West 6th Avenue and Cherokee Street. There were no injuries reported in this shooting.

West 8th Avenue and Zuni Street. Denver Police attempted to pull over the suspect following a chase. There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and officers. A DPD police vehicle was disabled but there were no other injuries.

After those shootings, Pazen said they believe the suspect fled to Lakewood where another shooting occurred at a business in the 1500 block of Kipling Street around 6 p.m. One person was killed in that shooting.

Romero said officers spotted a vehicle they believed was involved in the shooting near the Belmar area of Lakewood and attempted to stop that vehicle.

The suspect began shooting at officers and officers fired back, according to Romero. The suspect was able to escape and Romero said he ran into a nearby business and threatened people there with a gun.

He then ran into the Hyatt House hotel where Romero said he shot a clerk working at the hotel. That victim was brought to the hospital and it's not clear how badly they were injured.

Romero said officers eventually caught up with the suspect and that's when the suspect shot one of them. That officer was brought to the hospital where they are currently undergoing surgery, Romero said.

The suspect continued to shoot at officers and was eventually shot and killed. Romero said it's not currently clear if the suspect was shot by a Lakewood Officer.

No one involved in the incident has been identified at this time.

Annie Wilson said she was in a nearby store when she heard multiple gunshots.

"Just minding our business waiting and then next thing you know just heard one pop and then a couple more," she said. "It’s scary that this is what goes on nowadays. It’s not an uncommon event for there to be public shootings."

Wilson said she and about 10 other people were hiding in a back room of the store for about 45 minutes.

"Very happy to not have walked out of the store at the wrong moment or that everybody was safe and they ended it quickly," Wilson said.

Police said they don't believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

