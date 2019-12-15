JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and two officers are on administrative leave following a traffic stop Saturday in the 3000 block of Buckman Street. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not yet released what initiated the stop.

Officers J. Garriga and K. Graham were patrolling the area just after 5 p.m. when they made the traffic stop, JSO Chief T.K. Waters said during a news conference Saturday night.

Garriga made contact with the driver, Jamee Christopher Deonte’ Johnson, 22, and during their conversation, the officer realized the driver had a handgun, Waters said. Johnson was ordered out of the vehicle.

Police say Johnson exited the dark-colored four-door vehicle and a struggled ensued. Waters said the driver went back to his vehicle, accelerated toward one of the officers and reached for the gun. Waters said Garriga shot him four times.

Waters said Graham did not fire his service weapon.

Garriga and Graham were equipped with body cameras and have been placed on paid administrative leave, Waters said. The officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and have since been released, Waters said. The nature of their injuries were not disclosed.

Waters said Johnson had no criminal history.

Police released a photo of a gun on the passenger-side seat in Johnson's car.

JSO released this photo of what they say is a gun on the passenger-seat in Johnson's vehicle. Police said he reached for it and was shot four times.

