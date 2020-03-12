Person of interest in shooting death shot, killed by Phoenix police

The Phoenix Police Department said the unidentified suspect was shot and killed at an apartment complex near 19th and Dunlap avenues.

PHOENIX — A man who was identified as a person of interest in a shooting death was shot and killed by police in Phoenix early Thursday.

Officers responded on scene for calls of shots fired and when they arrived on scene, they found a man dead.

During their search for a suspect, the officers were directed to an apartment, police said.

As the officers entered the apartment, an armed man fired, hitting a police K9.

The officers then left the apartment and the man came out armed, police said.

That is when the shooting occurred, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

Dennis, a 6-year-old police K9, was also injured, the department said. The dog is expected to make a full recovery and return to duty. He's being credited with saving the lives of officers in the incident.

Police are still investigating whether the man who was killed was a suspect in the initial shooting.

The area was closed to drivers. Drivers can use 27th Avenue or Northern Avenue to get around the closure.

