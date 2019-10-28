HAMPTON, Va. — Officials are set to update the press and the public with the autopsy results of Noah Tomlin, who went missing this past summer and was found dead days after his disappearance.

That's according to Commonwealth's Attorney Anton Bell who said a press conference will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31 at Hampton General District Court.

Noah was reported missing by his mother, Julia Tomlin, on June 24. His remains were found at the Hampton Steam Plant on July 3.

Julia Tomlin was arrested just a few days after reporting his disappearance and currently faces multiple felony child neglect charges. However, no one has yet been charged for the toddler's death.

RELATED: Police: Remains found at Hampton steam plant are that of Noah Tomlin

Bell said more charges could be filed once the report from the Medical Examiner is released. It was previously reported in July that the report would take up to 12 to 14 weeks to complete.

Court documents reveal that two men saw Noah just a couple of days before he went missing.

RELATED: Court documents reveal details in disappearance of Noah Tomlin

RELATED: Noah Tomlin's grandparents: 'I wish we had more time with him; an innocent life was taken too soon.'

Search teams, authorities and multiple police jurisdictions from around Hampton Roads worked for days to track down the two-year-old, until his remains were finally found on July 3.

Authorities confirmed the remains were that of Noah's on July 13. A judge denied bond for Noah's mother on July 29 and she remains behind bars as investigators work to learn more about this case.

RELATED: Bond denied for mom whose son disappeared, later found dead