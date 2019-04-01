Law enforcement in Ohio arrested a man and found a stolen SUV on Thursday night believed to be in connection to the triple homicide at a Tarpon Springs home, Lakewood police said.

Lakewood police spokesperson William Albrecht confirmed Tarpon Springs police are in Ohio investigating.

Tarpon Springs police Sgt. Robert Faugno confirmed two detectives are in Lakewood, Ohio, questioning someone in connection to the triple homicide. Tarpon Springs police are expected to release more information at a Friday news conference.

On Thursday morning, Lakewood police officers found a 2013 Kia Sorento stolen from Florida.

Lakewood police officers arrested the man in possession of the Sorento just after 7 p.m. Thursday. Authorities are holding him on suspicion of receiving stolen property in the Lakewood City Jail.

Tarpon Springs and Lakewood police did not identify the man arrested as of Friday morning.

Authorities from Florida are expected to talk the suspect about the stolen SUV.

Tarpon Springs police say the bodies of three people and three dogs were found inside a Juanita Way home on New Year’s Day.

Records show the house was purchased by Richard and Laura Ivancic about seven months ago.

Neighbors said the couple's maroon-colored Kia SUV vanished around Christmas. The couple’s daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren came to visit around the same time.

