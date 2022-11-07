Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seize $9 million worth of cocaine

Troopers confiscated the cocaine in Madison County.

MADISON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a felony drug charge against a male after a traffic stop November 2, 2022, in Madison County, Ohio.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 220 pounds worth of cocaine worth $9 million.

On November 2, just before 2:00 pm, troopers stopped a U-Haul truck with Arizona registration for a following-too-close violation on Interstate 70. Criminal indicators were observed by troopers and a patrol sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the cocaine. The suspected narcotics were sent to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for testing.

The driver has been identified as 25-year-old Sebastian Alapizco Flores of Mexicali, Mexico. Flores was taken to the Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony.

If convicted, Flores could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

